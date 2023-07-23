V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,275 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 167,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 206.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 257.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

