V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of SQ opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

