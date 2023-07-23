Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 2.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.40. 67,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,342. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

