Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. 286,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

