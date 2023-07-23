Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,867. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $209.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

