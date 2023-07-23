Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.25. 632,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

