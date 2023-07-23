Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,331. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

