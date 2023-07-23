Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 2,191,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,629. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.