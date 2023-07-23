Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.80. 3,265,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,791. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

