Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 262.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. 12,930,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884,204. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

