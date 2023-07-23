Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 4,673,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

