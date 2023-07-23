Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $54.40 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.