Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,225,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,568,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

