Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.21. 10,530,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.