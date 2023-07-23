Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $896.75. 7,428,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,011. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $819.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.