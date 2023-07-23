Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNT opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

