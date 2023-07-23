Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.34 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $90.17 million and $12.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00309609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00843542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00551864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00125607 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,467,632 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.