Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 95,751 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Safety Insurance Group worth $71,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SAFT opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,809,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,845 shares of company stock worth $8,715,626. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.