Vow (VOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $393.07 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003403 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vow has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $393.07 million and $417,079.78 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

