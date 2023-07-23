Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.14 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,837,984 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

