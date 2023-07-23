Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,842,399 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

