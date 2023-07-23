Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $204.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

WM stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

