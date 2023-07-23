Wedbush Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $50.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,430,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.