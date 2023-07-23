Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

WB stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

