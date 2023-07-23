Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,156.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,098.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,074.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,291.63 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.