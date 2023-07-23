Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 980,843 shares in the company, valued at $41,185,597.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.