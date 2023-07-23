Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 630 ($8.24) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wise from GBX 620 ($8.11) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Wise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Wise has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

