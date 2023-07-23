Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $121.85.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

