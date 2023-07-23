Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.24) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.90) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.38).

Workspace Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($8.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,615.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -13,000.00%.

In related news, insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,138 ($65,557.01). In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.00), for a total value of £43,958.43 ($57,477.03). Also, insider Duncan Owen bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($65,557.01). Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

