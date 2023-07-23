XRUN Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $69,459.77 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

