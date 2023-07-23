ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $519,372.67 and approximately $39.88 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.