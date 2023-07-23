Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Zhongsheng Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

