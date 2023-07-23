Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $346.90 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,817,892,875 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

