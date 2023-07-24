10,280 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 130,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 352,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,177,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

