1,224 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $258.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $819.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

