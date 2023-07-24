12,286 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

