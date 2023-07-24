129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Trading Up 1.5%

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. Approximately 5,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

129394 (CRN.TO) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25.

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter.

About 129394 (CRN.TO)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

