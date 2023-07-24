178,217 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 178,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after purchasing an additional 788,683 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 375,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

