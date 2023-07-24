21,308 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

