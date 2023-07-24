4,950 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Bought by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 299,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.25.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

