870,833 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 870,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,892,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $27.07 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.