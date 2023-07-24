Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 696,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,802,000. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,643,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

