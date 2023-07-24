Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $221,895.57

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $221,895.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002854 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

