Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $221,895.57

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $221,895.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008793 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002796 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002854 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.
About Achain
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.
Achain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
