Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $223,390.94 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002844 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

