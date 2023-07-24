Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

