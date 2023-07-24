AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ADTH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.67.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
