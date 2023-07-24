AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.