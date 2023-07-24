Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2,719.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00216831 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00047750 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

