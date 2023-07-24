Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.70

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Aisin Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

