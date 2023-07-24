Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alamo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $198.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.22 and its 200 day moving average is $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Alamo Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alamo Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alamo Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

