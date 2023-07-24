Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

